Santa Claus Visits Appleton



The Appleton Parade Committee shifted their holiday celebration by having Santa come to the people instead of having everyone gather for a traditional parade.



The clauses will be visiting a different part of the city each Tuesday night until Christmas.

City officials want people to avoid large groups when the float comes by and said if the route does not pass in front of your home there spaces located in the parking lots of schools and churches where you can watch from the safety of your car.

The Appleton GIS Department put together a Santa tracker website so that everyone knows where Santa is as he makes his way around town.

Corey Otis, the Chair of the Appleton Parade Committee said, “[Appleton GIS] figured out how to include most of the residential neighborhoods and created this beautiful website… During Santa’s tour from 5:30 to 8pm on those Tuesday nights you can actually track Santa’s progress as he moves through the route.”

Santa’s first ride took place a day late since weather delayed the event.