Santa flies to Green Bay for socially distanced holiday event

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Santa Claus flew into Green Bay on Sunday during a community-wide holiday event.

On Sunday, Santa arrived via helicopter at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport and set up shop in Jet Air’s heated hangar where he held socially distanced visits with children.

The family event not only featured Santa but was also filled with plenty of holiday activities like stations to write letters to Santa, door prizes, family photo ops, plane displays, and a food drive for the Oneida Nation Emergency Food Pantry and Paul`s Pantry in Green Bay.

Event organizers report attendees were required to wear face-coverings and adhere to social distancing best practices.

