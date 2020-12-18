Santa gets COVID-19 vaccine at Green Bay hospital

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Santa Claus made a visit to HSHS St. Vincent Hospital in Green bay to get his first COVID-19 vaccine.
Sadie Johnsen, a pharmacist for HSHS hospitals in Northeast Wisconsin had the special honor of administering the vaccine to Mr. Claus.
“He said it barely hurt, and he’s grateful to get a jump start on protecting himself from COVID-19,” says Johnsen.
Santa will visit St. Vincent again in 21 days for his final dose of the vaccine.
Latest Stories
- Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Acting duo originates ‘It Sounds Like a Christmas Carol’ audio play
- Wisconsin National Guard assists with COVID-19 vaccine distribution
- Republicans block tougher enforcement of PFAS chemicals
- Santa returns to New Holstein on Saturday, December 19th
- ‘This is unacceptable’ Wisconsin officials request more COVID-19 vaccine