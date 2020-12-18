GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Santa gets COVID-19 vaccine at Green Bay hospital

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Santa Claus made a visit to HSHS St. Vincent Hospital in Green bay to get his first COVID-19 vaccine.

Sadie Johnsen, a pharmacist for HSHS hospitals in Northeast Wisconsin had the special honor of administering the vaccine to Mr. Claus.

“He said it barely hurt, and he’s grateful to get a jump start on protecting himself from COVID-19,” says Johnsen.

Santa will visit St. Vincent again in 21 days for his final dose of the vaccine.

