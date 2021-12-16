Santa gets help from Green Bay firefighters to visit kids at St. Vincent Children’s Hospital

Some kids at St. Vincent Children’s Hospital in Green Bay getting a visit from Santa on Dec. 16, 2021. (WFRV)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Not even some wild winds on Thursday could stop Santa from making an appearance at HSHS St. Vincent Children’s Hospital in Green Bay.

“I have a little one up there and he can’t even wait,” said Ashley Thompson, a Certified Child Care Specialist at the hospital.

That special visitor from the North Pole making his annual trek to the hospital, except this time trading in his sleigh for a ladder truck from the Green Bay Metro Fire Department.

“Some days can be more difficult than others, but these days bring so much joy to our staff,” Thompson said. “Not just the kids, it’s really the entire staff, the nurses, the doctors. It’s nice to just see some normal things happening.”

Some of Santa’s elves also dropping off presents to kids who likely will not be home for Christmas.

The program has been going on for around 10 years now. Those gifts were all donated by Green Bay firefighters and Central Church.

.@stvgb shared some video of kids getting those gifts inside the hospital. pic.twitter.com/pSGJj6oGh3 — Barrett Tryon (@btreports) December 16, 2021

“It’s hard not tearing up thinking about them in there, but it’s so fun to watch Santa go up on the ladder, and have him wave at the kids and wave back,” said Associate Pastor James Carlson.

The holidays can be a tough time for many, of course. But add the fact you’re a kid, and in a hospital, and it can be especially rough. That’s one reason the church makes it their mission to spread some holiday cheer to some of the youngest patients.

“I know it can be lonely in there,” said Carlson. “Just to hear from them that they know someone is out here thinking of them,” Carlson added.

Letting kids actually be kids once again.

The hospital says there are some leftover presents, which can be delivered to any kids who have yet to be admitted to the hospital between now and Christmas.