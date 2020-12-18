Santa returns to New Holstein on Saturday, December 19th

NEW HOLSTEIN, Wisc., (WFRV) – Local 5 has confirmed from the North Pole that Santa Claus will be returning for another visit to get in last minute requests and lift the spirits.

Last Saturday evening, the jolly old elf created quite the stir when he flew down for a quick visit and then toured about the city for a couple of hours.

The fire department provided an escort with flashing lights to beckon kids and kids at heart to come outside and give him a wave.

“Surprisingly, we had a huge turnout,” said Mayor Jeff Hebl. “Seems like the general public really needed this. I rode with Santa and the looks in the kids’ faces was priceless.”

Santa focused on the south side of New Holstein last Saturday, so he’ll be on the north side this Saturday to make sure he reaches as many of his faithful followers as possible.

New Holstein’s Facebook page will provide updates and you can review a map to know when you can catch Santa between 6-8 p.m.

You can also click here