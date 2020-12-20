FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Santa rides through New Holstein for a second time

NEW HOLSTEIN, Wis. (WFRV) – Santa was spotted in New Holstein on Saturday night for the second week in a row.

Traveling through the city on a firetruck, St. Nick decked the streets with waves and smiles while also having time to cherish the excited expressions of several local children.

During Santa’s second two-hour tour, he was able to slow down and take pictures with the kids along his merry way.

“I’ve been overwhelmed this is the second week, the second week’s gotten better than the first. We were able to stop and take pictures with kids along the way,” says Lead Pastor of First Green Bay Church, Matt Miller.

