MISHICOT, Wis. (WFRV) – Normally, it’s Santa handing out the gifts during the holiday season.

But on Wednesday night, the jolly man himself made a special stop in Mishicot to help the firefighters there collect donations for a fundraiser.

Under the red lights of two firetrucks and with several Mishicot firefighters in tow, Santa took to the streets for a good cause. Along a pre-planned route, people handed him and the firefighters food and monetary donations for the local food pantry and school lunch program.

Santa and the firefighters were out walking the streets for over an hour, covering a large portion of the village.

Instead of a sleigh, Santa and the firefighters decorated their firetrucks with festive holiday lights.

“Everybody in the community coming out, helping us out, it was great,” said Santa.

“There’s always a need especially during the holidays, times are tough,” said Mishicot fire chief Mike Koeppel. “If we can help out and keep it local that was the plan.”

Koeppel said this is the first year they’ve had this fundraiser. He said they had so much fun that they plan to make it a holiday tradition.

He said one of his firefighters got the idea to do this when he saw another fire department doing something similar.

Santa said it was a great warmup ahead of his big night on Christmas in two weeks.