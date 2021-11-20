Santa’s coming to [Title]town: Green Bay’s Titletown to host holiday festivities

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Skate your way into the holidays and visit Green Bay’s Titletown this winter for some staple seasonal festivities.

Offering community members and guests a variety of activities, including dazzling light shows, Titletown may just be the perfect place to get into the holiday spirit. On Tuesday, Titletown announced its ice skating rink has officially opened for the season.

However, before you start sharpening your skates, officials are reminding guests that in order to use the rink, they must complete a waiver. Waivers for both daily admission and seasonal passes are available here. For more information regarding skating rink hours, admission, and rental prices, click here.

In addition, Titletown will also be kicking off its winter programming and holiday activities later this month, starting with the Winter Jubilee Warm-Up and the debut of the Winter Jubilee Light Show.

This presentation will be projected onto Lambeau Field’s outer west façade, off of Ridge Road,

and will feature a blend of holiday-themed lights and animation, music, special effects, and fireworks.

The first Winter Jubilee Light Show will begin at 6 p.m. on Nov. 26, with seven-minute shows every 30 minutes until 9 p.m.

The second Winter Jubilee Light Show will be the following day on Nov. 27 and will follow the same programming schedule as the night before.

The seven-minute show will continue to be on display every 30 minutes, from 6 to 9 p.m., most Friday and Saturday nights through December. However, Titletown officials note this schedule is subject to change and may sometimes be affected by Packers game weekends.

For the full list of shows dates and times, as well as parking information, visit the Titletown website.

In addition to ice skating and light shows, throughout December, residents are invited to participate in the following holiday events held at Titletown:

Santa’s Supper Club – Join Santa for a Wisconsin-style supper club dinner and a variety of activities.

– Join Santa for a Wisconsin-style supper club dinner and a variety of activities. Santa’s Workshop – Enjoy cookies and cocoa while meeting with Santa.

– Enjoy cookies and cocoa while meeting with Santa. Santa Skate – Hit the ice with Santa himself.

– Hit the ice with Santa himself. Titletown Gameday Live – Join together for the last three home games of the Packers regular season, featuring “Fire Side Drinks” served rink-side from an ice bar and live ice carving performances.

– Join together for the last three home games of the Packers regular season, featuring “Fire Side Drinks” served rink-side from an ice bar and live ice carving performances. TT NYE – Titletown’s outdoor New Year’s Eve celebration.

Reservations are required for Santa’s Supper Club and Santa’s Workshop.

For more information on this year’s holiday festivities at Titletown, click here.