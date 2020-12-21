‘Santa’s Rock n Lights’ lighting up the holiday season

BROWN CO., Wis. (WFRV) – An annual holiday time tradition is making a BIG return to make the season bright.

Santa’s Rock n Lights is changing the way you experience viewing Christmas lights, taking place at the Brown County Fairgrounds. It’s a drive-thru light show nearly a mile long with over 100,000 animated lights. That also includes close to 1,000 programmable elements so it’s quite the show.

Event organizers created Santa`s Rock n Lights because they had a vision to start a totally new drive-thru Christmas light tradition. Visitors are invited to load up their car with family and friends to check out the lights and start a new tradition.

Santa’s Rock n Lights will be taking place every night, running from 5-9 p.m. The show will be going on now thru January 3.

You can find more information online right here as well as over on their Facebook page.