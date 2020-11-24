Santa’s visit to Appleton rescheduled due to inclement weather

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Inclement weather is rescheduling Santa Claus’s Tuesday visit to Appleton to Wednesday.

Organizers say Santa will visit Appleton on Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 5:30 – 8 p.m.

“Santa Claus is Coming to Appleton” every Tuesday evening until Christmas. Santa’s float – accompanied by Appleton Police and Fire Department vehicles – will visit a defferent section of the city from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Thanks to the City’s GIS team, Appleton residents can see Santa’s tour dates and routes as well

as track his progress online. Follow the big guy on Appleton’s Santa Tracker. Check the online map to see when Santa will visit your part of town.

Santa will visit these areas of Appleton on the following dates:

East: Nov. 25

Southeast: Dec. 1

West: Dec. 8

Southwest: Dec. 15

North: Dec. 22

While Santa will be safely secured in his sleigh as he visits our community, he asks for residents

to continue to practice COVID-19 safety precautions. Santa encourages Appletonians to wave

to him from inside their homes. If you watch Santa from a public location or from your yard on

his route, please refrain from gathering in groups of 10 or more. Santa encourages everyone to

stay on his “nice” list by wearing your face covering, keeping your distance, and washing your

hands.

The Appleton Parade Committee is encouraging Appleton residents and business owners to decorate their homes and storefronts to celebrate the season and enter the “Hope for the Holidays” decoration contest between Nov. 24 and Dec. 8.

Participants can register and vote for their favorite homes and businesses online. Winners will be announced on Dec. 22. The top two residential winners will receive Appleton Downtown gift certificates. The Appleton Northside Business Association will donate $250 to the charity of the winning business’s choice.