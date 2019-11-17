Santa’s Wonderland event at Cabela’s brings holiday cheer

ASHWAUBENON. Wis. (WFRV) — Santa Claus stopped by Cabela’s in Ashwaubenon on Saturday, to kick off the ultimate free, family Christmas event.

Santa’s Wonderland event transformed the outdoor retailer into a magical Christmas village for families to enjoy.

The event kicked off with Santa’s grand entrance at 5 p.m. Santa was giving away $25 Cabela’s gift cards. There were also free games, fun activities and crafts for the kids.

“I love to see kids with the smiles when Santa Claus is throwing the pixie dust,” says Eric Moran, a general manager at Cabela’s. “To turn on the Christmas tree and the ooh’s and the ahh’s, and then when they come back and sit on Santa’s lap, to tell them what they’re getting for Christmas or what they’d like to get.”

Cabela’s also plans to deliver more than one million free photos with Santa this holiday season.

Santa’s Wonderland event will be at Cabela’s until Dec. 24.



