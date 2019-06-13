Sarah Huckabee Sanders leaving role as WH press secretary

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WFRV) — President Donald Trump says in a tweet Thursday that Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be stepping down as White House Press Secretary.
After three and a half years, Mr. Trump hopes Sanders will run for Governor of Arkansas.
Mr. Trump commended her for “a job well done” and says “she would be fantastic” as governor.
After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2019
….She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job! I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas – she would be fantastic. Sarah, thank you for a job well done! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2019