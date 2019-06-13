Sarah Huckabee Sanders leaving role as WH press secretary

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 11: White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders answers questions at a White House briefing September 11, 2017 in Washington, DC. Earlier, White House Homeland Security Advisor Tom Bossert provided updated information on the federal government’s efforts to respond to destruction caused by Hurricane Irma during the briefing. (Photo by Win […]

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WFRV) — President Donald Trump says in a tweet Thursday that Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be stepping down as White House Press Secretary.

After three and a half years, Mr. Trump hopes Sanders will run for Governor of Arkansas.

Mr. Trump commended her for “a job well done” and says “she would be fantastic” as governor.