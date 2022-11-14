FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Sassu Pet Enterprises will be taking its pack pet therapy to the Waukesha Christmas Parade this year.

This march on December 4th follows last year’s tragedy, where a Milwaukee man drove his SUV through the crowd and killed six people, including members of the Dancing Grannies and a young child.

“We’re going to bring as many of the dogs down there to bring some healing,” Bill Krause, founder of the non-profit and handler of the dogs, told Local 5 News.

This comes at a time of great loss for the group.

Sassu, the namesake of the non-profit, died recently at the age of 15.

Her passing came just weeks after Baylee, who was considered Sassu’s heir apparent, was killed by a coyote.

Baylee was killed in coyote attack in October

Sassu was the namesake of the group

Marley is now the oldest of the pack

Juby is a rescue dog who now provides therapy through petting

Tyson is also part of the pack that is carrying on

Volunteers, supporters, and the dogs that remain part of the pack gathered at the Dog House in Fond du Lac last Sunday to remember the contributions therapy dogs provide to countless senior citizens, school children, and those dealing with anxiety and mental health issues.

Krause says the other dogs are showing signs that they know they’re missing their leader, but he says he has every confidence they will be able to continue their pet therapy.

They are grateful for the opportunity to bring some healing during parade time.