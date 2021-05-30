GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Saturday Farmer’s Market returns to Downtown Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – There’s a sign of summer in Downtown Green Bay as hundreds packed South Washington and Doty streets for the kickoff of the Saturday Farmer’s Market.

With more than 75 local vendors packing the block, shoppers could pick up things like local produce, flowers, and even some Wisconsin favorite cheese curds.

While the market operated through the summer of 2020, COVID-19 guidelines were far more strict, and many shoppers stayed home.

This year, vendors like Heather Toman, owner of Full Circle Community Farm, say it’s nice to see the CDC easing guidelines, and shoppers ready to hit the market once again.

“Last year was a lot of worrying about restrictions and what we needed to do to keep people safe and then just not having a lot of people feel comfortable coming out, so business [suffered],” Toman said.

“This is our first market this year and people are coming out again, and it’s really, really great,” she said. The Saturday Farmer’s Market continues every weekend through October, from 7 a.m. until noon.

