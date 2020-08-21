“Save the Post Office” rally in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)- On Friday, a peaceful rally was held in front of the U.S. Post Office on Monroe in Green Bay in solidarity with Postal workers and customers who’ve been affected by a number of changes installed by new Post Master General Louis DeJoy.

The group of about 40 people, gathered at 4 p.m with signs and chants for vehicles that drove by on Monroe, bringing attention to issues that they say are hurting the local economy and customers alike. Representative Amanda Stuck, who was also in attendance, told Local 5 that all of this has generated a lot of hurt. “In the past few days, we’ve seen a lot of moves to make our postal service less effective especially as we have a very important election coming up. We have real concerns about the actions taken recently. Taking sorting machines, and making delays that are hurting our farmers here, hurting people who need their prescriptions here, hurting businesses here,”said Stuck.



There are a number of protests that are scheduled throughout the weekend, that will lead up to a national protest that is scheduled for August 25. Organizers in Green Bay say that they are prepared to take their protests to every extend in order to bring change and help to the Post Office.