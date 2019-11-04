Saving Paws Holiday Miracle Coming up

Saving Paws Animal Rescue in Appleton has saved the lives of hundreds of animals. But they need the public’s help to do that and there is a simple way you can help.

By going to their Holiday Miracle event which is the organization’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

There will be a buffet, games, music, dancing and lots of great auction items.

The shelter rescues around 600 animals a year.

“Because we are 100 percent volunteer run it does go back to the animals this year again we will put it back toward our dog building campaign our dogs ar in foster home but we do need when we get a transport in or if one of our fosters goes away sometimes we do need a place for them to be,” said Glenda Stadler, Saving Paws Animal Rescue co-director.

And Ripley joined us on Local 5 This Morning. This sweet little guy is about 7 months old and available for adoption- if you would like to add Ripley to your family you can call 920-830-2392 or email dogs@savingpaws.com.

The Holiday Miracle event is Saturday, November 16th at the Red Lion Hotel Paper Valley in Appleton at 5:30 until 11 pm.

Tickets are $30 and still available. For more info go to savingpaws.com

Local 5’s Chelly Boutott is the night’s emcee.