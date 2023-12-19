FLORENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – A sawmill in Florence was fined nearly $1,400,000 after a 16-year-old boy was fatally injured while operating dangerous machinery.

On June 29, 2023, the teenager was working at Florence Hardwoods when he became trapped in a stick stacker machine as he tried to unjam it.

The worker remained trapped until he was found and freed and then transported to the hospital, where he died two days later.

“There is no excuse for allowing underage workers to operate this type of machinery,” said Acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su. “Federal child labor and safety regulations exist to prevent employers from putting children at risk. They also exist to hold employers like Florence Hardwoods accountable for endangering these young workers.”

Investigators with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) determined Florence Hardwoods failed to train teenage and adult workers in safety procedures to prevent dangerous equipment from moving during maintenance.

Additionally, OSHA found minors exposed to these dangerous hazards, and the day after the 16-year-old boy’s death, the mill’s operator terminated employment for all other minors at the sawmill.

Investigators also found fall, machine guarding, and electrical hazard violations at the Florence sawmill, similar to infractions they were cited for in 2020.

Since 2019, at least five employees of Florence Hardwoods, Sagola Hardwoods, and Minerick Logging have suffered serious injuries due to lockout failures, including a fatality at Minerick Logging, where a worker suffered fatal injuries while servicing a trailer in 2019.

“It is incomprehensible how the owners of this company could have such disregard for the safety of these children,” said Assistant Secretary for Occupational Safety and Health Douglas Parker. “Their reckless and illegal behavior tragically cost a boy his life, and actions such as theirs will never be tolerated.”

The company has 15 business days from receipt of its citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.