SCAM ALERT: De Pere Police warn of fraudulent calls involving health department

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The De Pere Police Department shared on their Facebook page that callers are posing as the De Pere Health Department.

These callers are reaching out to members of the community asking them to complete a survey or answer questions.

They are also asking and looking for specific personal information. The police would like to share that the health department is not currently conducting any surveys, and to not give them any personal information.

According to police the best way to verify if the call is legitimate is to hang up and call the department at their correct number, (920)-339-4054.

