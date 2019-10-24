Scammers posing as We Energies targeting customers

Green Bay, Wis. (WFRV) – There’s a scam alert for We Energies’ customers.

Scammers posing as the utility are trying new ways to get you to pay, but We Energies want to make you aware of their tricks.

We Energies is partnering with law enforcement, to alert their customers about the warning signs of the scam.

Scammers use tactics like threatening customers with short notice disconnection and demanding immediate payment often with a prepaid debit card or credit card.

If you think you may have sent money to a scammer, We Energies say to contact the police.

“If a customer, unfortunately, does lose money and does fall victim to a scam. They should contact their local law enforcement agency,” says Matt Cullen, We Energies Spokesperson

More information about this scam is available on We Energies website.