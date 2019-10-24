FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Scammers posing as We Energies targeting customers

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Green Bay, Wis. (WFRV) – There’s a scam alert for We Energies’ customers.

Scammers posing as the utility are trying new ways to get you to pay, but We Energies want to make you aware of their tricks.

We Energies is partnering with law enforcement, to alert their customers about the warning signs of the scam.

Scammers use tactics like threatening customers with short notice disconnection and demanding immediate payment often with a prepaid debit card or credit card.

If you think you may have sent money to a scammer, We Energies say to contact the police.

“If a customer, unfortunately, does lose money and does fall victim to a scam. They should contact their local law enforcement agency,” says Matt Cullen, We Energies Spokesperson

More information about this scam is available on We Energies website.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories