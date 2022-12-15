OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating several phone scams which occurred in the City of Oshkosh.

According to a release, several citizens alerted the Oshkosh Police Department that they received a phone call from a male stating he was an officer with the agency and they missed a court date.

Officers from the Oshkosh Police Department may call citizens in regard to investigations, but they would not call to solicit money or gift cards.

If you have any information about these incidents, you are encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at (920) 236-5700.