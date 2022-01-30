Scammer poses as victim’s child, Kewaunee deputies push for caution

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Scammers are back up to their old tricks and saying anything to retrieve personal information from unsuspecting victims.

The Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department is bringing awareness to three recent scams that have happened to residents in the community in hopes of preventing future individuals from falling victim to these scams.

During the first report, officials said the scammer posed as the “department of security” and stated that they were holding packages at the post office, and the victim had to call a specific number to get that item back.

The second report allegedly involved the scammer informing the victim that a criminal action was being taken against their property and money needed to be exchanged in order for the action to be dropped.

During the third report, the scammer went as far as to claim that they were the victim’s “daughter” and stated that they had been in a car accident. The scammer then told the victim that they must call and pay a lawyer in order for the “daughter” to not be charged with vehicle manslaughter.

Kewaunee County deputies are now asking that community members be mindful of the various types of scams that exist and never provide any personal information or agree to the transaction of any money.

Residents who feel their information has been compromised or money was transferred, are encouraged to contact their local law enforcement.

