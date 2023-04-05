GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in Green Bay have received reports of a caller claiming to be a lieutenant from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office asking victims to withdraw ‘large’ amounts of money.

A Facebook post from the Green Bay Police Department (GBPD) states that the scammer tells the possible victims that they have missed a court date and have to stay on the phone while they withdraw money from their bank account.

Officers say that the scammer also claims to have a signed subpoena and if the victim does not send the money, there will be a warrant issued for their arrest.

The post warns that the scammer is known to ‘spoof’ actual law enforcement agency phone numbers, making the scam calls appear more legit.

If you receive a call such as this and are concerned about the claims, we encourage you to hang up and dial the law enforcement agency’s legitimate phone number and ask to speak with someone to report the scam. Green Bay Police Department

No additional information was provided.