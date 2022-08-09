Scammers nearly get $10k from elderly lady, scared off by family member in Winnebago County

CLAYTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Winnebago County are hoping to identify a car and its occupants after they nearly got away with scamming a woman out of $10,000.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office announced that there was a near successful scam in the Town of Clayton. The scammers reportedly told an elderly woman that her granddaughter was in custody after a vehicle crash in Texas.

Originally, the scammers were trying to get $27,600 from the woman. However, the scammers reportedly ‘negotiated’ and brought the amount down to $10,000.

An ‘astute’ family member was able to scare off the scammers as well as capture some photos of the suspects.

Authorities are asking the public for any information on the vehicle or those involved. Those with information are asked to call 920-236-7300 and ask for Deputy Burns.

No additional information was provided, and Local 5 will continue to update this story.