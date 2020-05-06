Scammers take thousands of dollars from Appleton, Milwaukee We Energies customers

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – We Energies says thousands of dollars have been stolen from people in the Appleton and Milwaukee areas in the past week.

Scammers are reportedly calling or leaving messages for We Energies customers, claiming to be from We Energies. They use fake names – like Brad Manning or Mike Valentino – and say they are supervisors with We Energies.

During the calls, the scammers claim customers have to pay within 30 minutes or their energy will be turned off. The scammers then ask for payment through pre-paid debit cards, pay apps like PayPal or Venmo, and other less traditional ways to get customers to give them money.

We Energies is reminding customers that they are not making these calls and do not solicit payments for any services in a threatening manner. They add that no customer will see their service disconnected during the coronavirus pandemic.

Anyone who thinks a scammer is targeting them is asked to call We Energies at 800-242-9137. If someone does fall victim to a scam, they should report the theft to local police.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5