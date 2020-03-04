Scandinavia man, registered sex offender arrested for possession of child pornography

SCANDINAVIA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Scandinavia man has been arrested after the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office says they found him “in possession of a substantial amount of child pornography.”

Authorities say they executed a search warrant in the Village of Scandinavia on Tuesday after receiving a Cyber Tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in early December 2019.

The Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old Brett Wolberg was taken into custody for possession of child pornography. Wolberg has been previously convicted for Crimes Against Children, including a previous conviction of possession of child pornography.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office says Wolberg is a lifetime registrant of the Sex Offender Registry and remains in custody on a $10,000 cash bond.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

