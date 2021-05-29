Scandinavian-inspired hotel opens for business in Door County

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A contemporary Scandinavian-inspired hotel is opening its doors and welcoming guests to spend the night in one of its 47 luxurious rooms.

The Dörr Hotel, located in Door County, features a modern, Nordic design aesthetic, the cobalt blue structure offers 45 Bay of Green Bay lakeview rooms with balconies and a team of dedicated guest experience hosts who will design Door County touring itineraries.

“We’re thrilled to be open, and we look forward to welcoming guests to the area’s first contemporary focused hotel,” said Christopher Schmeltz, principal owner of The Dörr Hotel. Not only is it the area’s first contemporary-focused hotel, but it is also the area’s first newly built hotel in almost 20 years.

Room rates range from $175 to $440 per night and all rooms are equipped with a SMART TV, Bluetooth speakers, Keurig coffee machines, glass front refrigerators, and gray cotton bathrobes.

However, if you’re looking to get outside during your stay the Dörr Hotel has you covered. The hotel shares that they will provide a limited number of house bicycles, tennis and pickleball equipment, snowshoes, walking poles, and a selection of beach chairs for guests.

Lately, Door County businesses have been struggling to keep their doors open due to a recent staffing shortage that is partially attributed to the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the J1 Student Visa Program, which allows international students to enter the country to work for the summer.

Kelsey Fox, Director of Communications & Workforce Development for the Door County Economic Development Corporation (DCEDC), says the struggle has been felt at businesses across the county.

“They’re kind of forced to either reduce hours or look for other resources or kind of get really creative,” Fox shared. Many are hopeful that the opening of the Dörr Hotel will boost tourism in the area and help local businesses struggling to keep the lights on.

So, whether you’re looking to support local Door County businesses or searching for a place to stay, consider spending a night at the Dörr Hotel. Guests can reserve a room through the hotel website or call 844-944-0354 for further information.