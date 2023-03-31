GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The newly assigned attorney for a woman accused of murder and dismemberment in Green Bay has filed an affidavit for a change of venue.

According to court records, the affidavit in ‘support of motion for a change of venue’ was filed on Thursday, March 30.

The motion for a change in venue comes just a week removed from Taylor Schabusiness being found competent to stand trial.

Schabusiness is facing 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide, Mutilating a Corpse, and 3rd-Degree Sexual Assault charges relating to the murder of Shad Thyrion back in February 2022.

Changes to the case are coming at a rapid pace since Schabusiness attacked her then-attorney, Quinn Jolly on February 14.

Days after the attack, Jolly asked to withdraw, a motion that was granted by Judge Thomas Walsh. Christopher Froelich was entered in as an attorney for Schabusiness on February 28.

Froelich then requested that a new judge should be brought in to replace Judge Walsh, stating the reasoning that Judge Walsh witnessed Schabusiness’ attack on Jolly may interfere with the case.

The motion was ultimately denied by Judge Walsh saying, “I believe I am still able to be impartial on this matter and nothing that happened at the last hearing or any other hearing before that really bears on that. I don’t think there is any basis for me to recuse myself.”

Walsh set a trial date for July 24 with jury selection taking place on July 21 during a competency hearing on March 24.

Local 5 will continue to update this story when new information emerges.