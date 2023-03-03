GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two days after filing a request for a new judge, Taylor Schabusiness returned to court for a status conference and has had the request for a new judge denied.

Schabusiness is charged with 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide, Mutilating a Corpse, and 3rd Degree Sexual Assault relating to the murder of Shad Thyrion back in February 2022.

The gruesome Green Bay murder case has been rapidly changing as of late, since Schabusiness’ latest competency hearing on February 14 when she attacked her then-attorney, Quinn Jolly.

Days after the attack, Jolly asked to withdraw, a motion that was granted by Brown County Judge Thomas Walsh.

According to court records, Christopher Froelich was entered in as an attorney for Schabusiness on February 28 and the motion to ‘consider disqualification and recusal’ for Judge Walsh was filed on Wednesday by the defense.

Judge Walsh denied the request to be recused from the case on Friday.

I’m satisfied that I am still able to give Ms. Schabusiness a fair hearing on the issue of competence, a fair hearing if this case goes to a jury, so I am not going to grant the motion. I believe I am still able to be impartial on this matter and nothing that happened at the last hearing or any other hearing before that really bears on that. I don’t think there is any basis for me to recuse myself. Judge Thomas Walsh

Schabusiness is set to be back in court on March 20.

Local 5 will continue to provide updates to this developing story when new information is provided.