GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Twenty-five-year-old Taylor Schabusiness, who allegedly killed and dismembered a man in late February, will be bound over for trial.

According to court records, the ruling was made during a preliminary hearing on June 2, where it was determined that the State has probable cause based on evidence for the committing of a felony offense.

An arraignment hearing is scheduled for July 5 at 8:30 a.m.

After three competency hearings, Schabusiness was ruled competent to stand trial on May 19.

Schabusiness is facing multiple charges, including 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide, Mutilating a Corpse, and 3rd-Degree Sexual Assault, relating to the death of 25-year-old Shad Thyrion.

A criminal complaint obtained by Local 5 describes the gruesome details that occurred on the 800 Block of Stony Brook Lane on Green Bay’s west side.

Local 5 will continue to provide updates when more become available.