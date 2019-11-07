SCHEELS of Appleton collecting holiday cards for military members through ‘Holiday Mail for Heroes’

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A local business is asking its customers to ‘give something that means something’ this holiday season.

SCHEELS in Appleton will be hosting the annual ‘Holiday Mail for Heroes’ program, sending letters of thanks and holiday cheer to members of the military. It’s a program made possible through the American Red Cross to ensure every veteran and military family isn’t alone this holiday season.

“I think it’s very meaningful, I think it’s a great opportunity for our community to say ‘thanks,'” said Julie Sieg, Marketing Leader for SCHEELS of Appleton. “I think it’s something that they can hold in their hands, that they can re-read and just know that we truly appreciate what they’re sacrificing of their time and what their family is giving up- maybe not having their family member with them for Christmas.”

The sporting goods store is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. and 10-6 p.m. on Sundays. You can stop into the store, do some shopping and fill out a letter right at the stand.

SCHEELS will be collecting mail through November 10. You can find more information on the SCHEELS of Appleton Facebook page.