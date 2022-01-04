Schneider acquires Ohio-based truckload carrier, on track to generate $1 billion in annual revenue

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An Ohio-based truckload carrier was recently acquired by Schneider, and with this acquisition, the company believes they are on track to generate one billion dollars in annual revenue.

Schneider announced that they have acquired 100% of the equity interest in Midwest Logistics Systems (MLS). MLS is a truckload carrier that is based out of Ohio.

MLS will reportedly run as an independent subsidiary of Schneider. MLS professional drivers and associated will continue to operate under the MLS name.

With this acquisition, Schneider says they believe they are on track to generate $1 billion in annual revenue.

“Preserving the MLS identity is essential. The carrier’s family-owned nature combined with its strong culture and customer service make it a valuable contributor for growing Schneider’s dedicated operations. With this acquisition, we believe Schneider is on track to generate $1 Billion in annual revenue in our dedicated operations with over 5,000 trucks,” said Schneider President and CEO Mark Rourke.

Officials say that MLS annual revenues are approximately $205 million, and the acquisition is expected to immediately accretive to Schneider’s earnings per share.

The enterprise value of the transaction was estimated at $263 million.

More information about the transaction can be found on Schneider’s website.