Schneider donates over $2 million in grants during 2020

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Schneider Foundation continued their support in 2020 by donating more than $2 million in grants to over 400 organizations across America.

According to Schneider, they launched new initiatives to support organizations that were committed to creating change. The foundation provided its inaugural Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Program grants to 11 nonprofit organizations across North America, totaling more than $75,000.

“Guided by our core values, which include respect for all, we strive to be a positive force in the areas we work and live,” says LuEllen Oskey, director of the Schneider Foundation.

Some of the communities Schneider assisted through the initatives were:

In-Kind Donations 25 in-kind loads totaled approximately $42,000 in 2020.

Pay It Forward The Schneider Foundation randomly selects 100 associates who in turn select a charity of their choice to receive a $100 donation.

Dollars For Doers Associates who volunteer 50 hours in their community receive a $250 donation to support the nonprofit organization of their choice, totaling $10,500 this past year.

Giving Orange Schneider associates donate funds to help fellow associates in a time of need. In 2020, 13 associates received a total of $7,800 in assistance from the fund.

United Way The support campaign went virtual this year, with electronic bingo and an online auction; the enterprise exceeded its initial donation goal, raising $230,641.



The Schneider Foundation also helped support local pandemic relief efforts including:

The Brown County United Way $40,000 for pandemic relief.

HSHS St. Vincent/St. Mary’s Foundation $10,000 for personal protection equipment.

Operation Community Cares (OCC) $10,000 to provide home delivery services of food/hygiene products.

Feeding America $10,000 to purchase bulk supplies distributed to individual local food pantries.

Greater Green Bay Back to Business Grants Donations of $30,000.

De Pere Chamber $2,500 for small business relief grants.



“As our communities continue to work towards recovery, we will continue to leverage the Schneider Foundation and support the important work of nonprofits across the country,” says Mark Rourke, Schneider president and CEO.