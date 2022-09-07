GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Schneider National introduced its new, all-electric semi-truck at its headquarters in the City of Green Bay.

After years in the making, the Freightliner eCascadia Class 8 truck is the company’s first-of-its-kind electric vehicle.

This is a step toward the company’s goal of reducing emissions. With the trucks, they hope to decrease their emissions per mile by 60% by 2035.

In addition to its environmental advantages, the reviews from drivers have also been positive.

Schneider Executive Vice President and CEO Rob Reich says, “Our drivers that tested an electric truck loved it. It’s really quiet first of all. It’s got great acceleration and control, so if you’ve had the chance to drive an electric car, driving an electric truck is similar.”

The sound of the truck mostly comes from a noise generator, which is used so people can detect when a truck is coming.

Reich talked about the trucks’ life span saying, “Our assumption is because these trucks have far fewer parts than a standard diesel truck, that the life will actually be extended. We think it could be a ten-year life cycle truck.” For reference, a diesel truck lasts about six years.”

The company is expected to test 62 trucks in California this winter. They estimate that within the next few years, they will be used across the country.