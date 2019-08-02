Schneider to lay off 85 workers in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Schneider National Carriers, Inc. has notified the Department of Workforce of a workforce reduction at four Green Bay locations.

A total of 85 workers may be affected. According to Schneider, this is less than 3% of its total workforce.

In the company’s official notice, they say the reduction is the result of Schneider’s discontinuation of the First to Final Mile service offering. Employees affected by this layoff will reportedly receive wages and benefits through the layoff date.

Schneider expects the layoffs to be permanent. No drivers are included in the layoffs.

The four affected locations are:

3101 S. Packerland Drive, Green Bay, WI 54313

1555 Glory Road, Green Bay, WI 54304

911 Glory Road, Green Bay, WI 54304

2737 South Ridge Road, Green Bay, WI 54304

The reduction is expected to occur on September 30 of this year.