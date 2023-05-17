ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the nation’s premier multimodal providers in transportation hosted a grand opening event on Wednesday to showcase ‘The Grove.’

Schneider unveiled ‘The Grove,’ a brand new innovation center located on the campus of its Green Bay headquarters.

The Grove will serve as a collaboration hub within Schneider, allowing officials to test new technologies in artificial intelligence, machine learning, automation, user experience, and sustainability.

Leaders at Schneider say this will drive forward transformative business practices for the industry.

The Grove was thoughtfully designed to be a 20,000-square-foot facility located adjacent to the headquarters.