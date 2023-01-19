LEDGEVIEW, Wis. (WFRV) – A bus carrying 27 middle and high school kids crashed in Ledgeview, and officials say there were no injuries.

According to the De Pere Fire Department, the bus crashed around 9 a.m. on North Olden Glen Road just off Highway 32. The bus driver and 27 kids were on board the bus.

Officials say there were no injuries. The students on the bus were reportedly middle and high school students with the De Pere School District.

A separate bus came to take the kids to school. De Pere did have a two-hour delay for all the schools in the district.

There was no additional information provided. Local 5 will continue to update this story as more details are released.