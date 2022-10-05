NEW LONDON, Wis. (WFRV) – A two-vehicle accident involving a Manawa School District school bus and a cargo van happened around 8:20 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to the New London Police Department, the incident happened on CTH S just south of WIS 54 in New London.

Officers say that the school bus was stopped at the railroad tracks on CTH S when it was rear-ended by a cargo van.

Authorities say that there were 36 passengers on the bus including the driver, with 32 students and 3 staff members.

The driver of the cargo van and 13 students were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

A bus was transporting Little Wolf High School sophomore students on a field trip to the Performing Arts Center in Appleton. As a precaution, 13 students were transported by ambulance to an area hospital in Waupaca to have a formal medical evaluation. The remaining students were transferred to a relief bus and were returned to Little Wolf High School for reunification with their parents. As of 11:35 a.m., two students have been released from the hospital. Manawa School District

Alcohol is not suspected to be a factor.

No other information has been provided and the accident is still under investigation.

Local 5 will update this story when further details have been released.