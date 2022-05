BONDUEL, Wis. (WFRV) – A school bus carrying children has crashed with a vehicle in the Village of Bonduel.

The crash occurred at 2nd Street and State Street.

According to police on the scene, one child sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash.

The bus is from Kobussen Buses LTD. and it is unknown what school the bus had come from at this time.

A press release will be coming with more details later in the evening and Local 5 will update you when that information is made available.