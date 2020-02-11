School bus driver appreciation week honors drivers for keeping kids safe

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) — For a decade, Tammy Dierick has been shuttling kids to and from school as a bus driver and trainer for Kobussen Buses.

“It’s great getting to know them,” Diedrick said of the job. “I love that every morning I get to tell them ‘Good Morning,’ maybe I’m the first person that was able to tell them that today.”

Getting to know the kids is Diedrick’s favorite part of the job, but she says keeping them safe is the most important.

“The thought of something happening to one of the kids is horrible,” she told Local 5.

The week of February 10th to the 14th is Bus Driver Appreciation Week, and Kobussen Buses is taking the opportunity to thank drivers for all they do to keep area students safe, something Diedrick said other drivers making their morning commute do not always think about.

“It’s definitely a struggle when you have a red light stop, you’re trying to stop traffic, and cars run your red lights and your stop sign,” she explained. “You’re trying to keep everybody safe, and a lot of the time the other drivers aren’t.”

School bus drivers like Diedrick watch out for their passengers every day.

“The entire time we’re doing a stop, that there are kids getting off, kids getting on, the entire time we’re driving, it’s all about looking around and observing,” she said, adding that bus drivers need everyone else on the road to be just as careful: “If there are red lights flashing, they need to stop. If there are hazard lights flashing, they need to be cautious, look around.”

For the more than 15,000 school bus drivers across the state, safety is everything.

“I don’t have little kids at home anymore, so my little kids are on my bus, which is fun,” Diedrick said.