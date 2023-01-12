WAUSHARA COUNTY, Wis. (WFV) – A school bus carrying 22 Neenah High School Ski Club students, slid off of the road and onto its side in Waushara County on Wednesday night.

According to officials with the Neenah Joint School District, two buses were returning from a ski trip to Nordic Mountain when foggy and icy conditions caused one bus to crash around 8:45 p.m. on January 11.

The Communications Director for the Neenah Joint School District, Jim Strick, says none of the 22 students involved were seriously injured, however, two students were transported to the hospital and released to their parents later that night with minor injuries.

The District coordinated with Kobussen Buses and another bus was dispatched to the scene to transport the students home. The students involved in the accident were able to wait on the other bus before returning home safely later in the night. Jim Strick, Communications Director, Neenah Joint School District

No other information has been provided.

Local 5 will provide an update to this story when new details are released.