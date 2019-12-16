School bus window damaged by rebar falling off truck, bus driver receives minor injuries

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — A rebar that fell off of a contractor’s truck struck a school bus in Outagamie County on Monday morning, causing the school bus driver to be hit by some glass from the windshield.

Officials say that none of the children on the bus were injured. After being checked over by law enforcement, the bus continued on without further incident.

The Sheriff’s Office says the contractor truck was not located but that that is likely due to the driver being unaware of the rebar falling off the truck.