School district in Wisconsin affected by ransomware, cannot log into systems

In this file photo, a laptop displays a message after being infected by a ransomware as part of a worldwide cyberattack on June 27, 2017 in Geldrop. – (Photo by Rob Engelaar / ANP / AFP) / Netherlands OUT (Photo by ROB ENGELAAR/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A school district in Wisconsin has been affected by ransomware, but no ‘ransom note’ has been received.

According to the School District of Janesville, the district’s IT team noticed irregularities on Oct. 24. The IT team reportedly found code in the servers that appeared to be ransomware.

Officials say they immediately engaged the State of Wisconsin’s Division of Enterprise Technology Cyber Response Team as well as contacting the FBI and US Department of Homeland Security. No data has reportedly been accessed, and none has been destroyed.

The ransomware reportedly locked the district’s servers which is preventing students, staff and families from being able to log in. The systems/programs that cannot be logged into include:

Infinite Campus

Classlink

Web-based textbooks/resources

Even though the ransomware has locked the servers, the school telephones, security cameras and paging systems are not affected.

District officials say they have not received any ‘ransom note’ or any demands.

There was no further information provided. Local 5 will continue to update this story.