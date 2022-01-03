School district in Wisconsin cancels school due to bus staff shortages

BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) – A school district in southern Wisconsin had to cancel school on Monday due to a reported shortage of bus staff.

According to the School District of Beloit, schools were canceled for Jan. 3 due to busing staff shortages. The post on Facebook specifically mentions ‘Durham Busing’s’ staff.

Back in July, Lamers was hoping to fill positions at locations across Wisconsin, including at the Fox Cities terminal in Menasha.

“This is kind of an unprecedented shortage,” said Assistant Manager Ryan Schmidt back in July.

This issue is not specific to Wisconsin, as back in Sept. over half the schools in the United States were reporting ‘severe’ shortages in bus staff.

There was no information on if the school cancellations are expected to continue into the week or just last for Monday. Beloit is just under two hours south of Fond du Lac.

Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.