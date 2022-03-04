TOMAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A school district in Monroe County is letting out early on Friday due to possible conflicts with traffic from the Freedom Convoy that will be passing through the area.

The Tomah Area School District posted on Facebook that there will be an early release on March 4 because of the Freedom Convoy. Officials say that the convoy is scheduled to arrive in Oakdale between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

They estimate that there could be upwards of 500 semis in the area. Because of the possible interruption to normal traffic flow and congestion.

The decision to release school two hours early was reportedly made after consulting with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Other school activities will be held as normal.

The convoys follow the recent Canadian truckers’ protest which shut down the busiest U.S. Canadian border crossing and besieged the streets of the capital, Ottawa, for weeks to protest government pandemic restrictions.

Tomah is about two hours west of Oshkosh.