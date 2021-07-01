School District of New London waives select fees for upcoming school year

NEW LONDON, Wis. (WFRV) – The School District of New London is waiving most student fees for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year.

According to a release, the Board of Education voted unanimously on June 28. The district says they have decided on this decision in an effort to provide some relief, and to acknowledge increased family responsibility for education over the past year.

“We’d like to encourage students and families to join co-curricular activities for the upcoming school year with a chance to explore new opportunities at no financial risk. Perhaps we can remove a barrier to trying a new co-curricular opportunity or becoming involved in any of New London’s forty-four fine art, athletic, or club opportunities,” says Scott Bleck, District Administrator for the School District of New London.

Student fees waived for the upcoming school year in the School District of New London include:

Textbook and Workbook Use Fee

Co-curricular / Activity Fee

Activity Season Pass to attend events

Single game/activity fee

Parking Permit

For more information, you can visit their website or contact District Administrator Scott Bleck at 920-982-8530 or email at sbleck@newlondon.k12.wi.us.