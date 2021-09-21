School in De Pere named one of 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Foxview Intermediate School was one of nine Wisconsin schools to be named a 2021 National Blue Ribbon School.

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced the recognition of 325 schools. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

“This year’s cohort of honorees demonstrates what is possible when committed educators and school leaders create vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school cultures where rich teaching and learning can flourish,” said Secretary Cardona.

The complete list of the Wisconsin schools that were named are:

Coloma Elementary School, Westfield School District

Foxview Intermediate School, De Pere School District

Drummond Elementary School, Drummond Area School District

Robinwood Elementary School, Franklin Publich School District

Hatley Elementary School, D C Everest Area School District

River Crest Elementary School, Hudson School District

Marquette University High School, Archdiocese of Milwaukee

Westview Elementary School, Plateville School District

Jefferson Lighthouse Elementary School, Racine Unified School District

Up to 420 schools reportedly may be nominated each year. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has given around 10,000 awards to over 9,000 schools.