SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – A principal in Shawano is on the roof. He’s spending time up above to do some good for the school and the community.

“I’m just hoping to get this done for the kids by next school year,” said David Kaiser. He’s the principal at St. James Lutheran School.

And he’s sure making himself at home high in the air, while giving a tour to Local 5’s Barrett Tryon of how he’s spending the next few days.

“I had a lamp, but I didn’t know if I was going to blow a breaker,” joked Kaiser, while showing off his tent that’s his temporary home.

He’s doing it to raise money for a new playground.

“The playground structure is a little aged,” he said. “It was put in 20 years ago.”

Kaiser decided to pull some all-nighters to help raise money for a new one.

He went up on the roof Sunday afternoon. The goal is to have him down by Tuesday morning. He hopes so, too, since school is done for the year on Friday.

When Kaiser is not waving to passing cars or kids below, he still manages to do some work.

“I’m doing all my administrative duties. I’m going to be typing up chapel later this week,” he says while pointing to his makeshift desk in the sky.

Mother Nature has also cooperated — for the most part.

“I found out that I was going to be sleeping through a frost advisory,” Kaiser said.

And, so far, only one minor hiccup.

“I put the fan on instead of the heater,” Kaiser said laughing. “That kind of put a damper on any kind of warm dreams I was gonna have.”

Despite the extra cool night, he says he’s enjoyed being perched for the playground.

“(The playground) needs to go. It serves not only the kids here at St. James, but every night we have kids from the community that come over and use it as a place to play, too.”

Kaiser says he is hoping to soon trade that roof in for some actual rest.

As of Monday afternoon, he says he believes the school will have enough donations to meet its $70,000 goal by Tuesday morning.

In the meantime, if you’d like to donate, you can do so online.