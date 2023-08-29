SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – A Sheboygan man was taken into custody after allegedly trying to rob a gas station.

According to the Sheboygan Police Department, on August 28 around 8 a.m., authorities got a report of a robbery in progress at a BP gas station. The gas station was reportedly located at 1208 Union Avenue.

Authorities say that the suspect tried to grab cash from the register. A ‘short scuffle’ reportedly happened with the cashier before the suspect left.

The suspect did not take any items, according to authorities. The cashier reportedly had minor injuries.

A School Resource Officer in the area ended up finding the suspect and coordinated with officers to take the suspect into custody. The suspect was identified as a 31-year-old Sheboygan man.

He was arrested on multiple charges, and the police department says that charges will be referred to the Sheboygan County District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call 920-459-3333.