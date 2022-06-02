GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Understanding what is a credible threat to our schools — is what school safety expert Ken Trump said is key to keeping our kids safe.

“School administrators need to follow their threat assessment protocols, evaluate those threats in cooperation with law enforcement, and determine whether that threat’s credible. If it’s not, continue under heightened security,” said Trump.

He warns quick reactions to incredible threats can put students in additional danger.

“Schools need to assess and then react and not react and then assess and so often time it’s safer for kids to stay in school than put them outside the building and create rich targets if someone does have ill intentions,” said Trump.

He said schools should create threat assessment teams prior to these issues occurring.