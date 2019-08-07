School supplies for those in need courtesy of Service League of Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Children from low-income families in Brown County did some back to school shopping Wednesday. The supplies were courtesy of the Service League of Green Bay.

Inside the Kress Center at UW-Green Bay seven-year-old Evelyn Miller is doing some shopping.

“I’m shopping for school supplies and right now I’m looking for backpacks,” Miller said.

And Evelyn is not alone. She is just one of 1,500 elementary school kids expected here for the Service League of Green Bay’s annual Back to School Store.

“Service League of Green Bay works all year long to get everything we need and get the funds to provide everything a kid needs to go back to school,” said Anna Burnette of the organization.

From jeans, sneakers, socks and underwear these kids from low-income families shop for free supplies, assisted by volunteers who help them make their selections.

“It’s fun to get to see how excited they are. You get them one on one. Get them away from their parents and it’s all about them and that’s what’s so fun,” said volunteer Rachel Zarter.

These children getting supplies were identified by some 25 outside agencies which work with the service league each year, like the Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay.

“We’re looking at those families that are low income, that are struggling to make ends meet, and now we know school supplies will add extras to their budget they might not have,” said Nan Pahl for the Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay.

But thanks to the service league here the concerns low-income families have of not being able to buy their children school supplies – melt away.

“Having clean shoes, new shoes, knowing what you are going to wear that first day, you are completely confident,” said Burnette.

“This is so everyone feels prepared and fits in and nobody feels left out,” Zarter said.

Kids like Evelyn Miller. So happy and so grateful.

“I’d say you guys are sweet, that you are helping all the kids. Hope you have a good life,” Miller said.

Tuesday 1,500 middle school students were given backpacks loaded with school supplies.